UW-La Crosse Screaming Eagles to welcome high school bands, alumni

The University of Wisconsin–La Crosse Screaming Eagles Marching Band will celebrate the “Past, Present and Future” as they host the 10th annual High School Band Day Saturday, Oct. 22. The UWL Alumni Band will also join the band’s performances.

The Screaming Eagles Marching Band will be joined at Roger Harring Field with more than 300 high school musicians and color guard members from 11 local high schools.

Participating high schools include: La Crosse Central, Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Holmen, La Farge, La Crosse Logan, Mauston, New Lisbon, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton, Mauston, Tomah and West Salem. The high school bands will join the Alumni Band and Screaming Eagles for both the pre-game and halftime performances.

The pre-game performance will begin at 12:40 p.m. followed by kick-off at 1 when the Eagles play UW-Stevens Point. This weekend’s game is billed as Family Weekend/Varsity Homecoming/Wall of Fame/Band Day.

The three songs during halftime include: “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Manaj; “Industry Baby” by Kanye West, and “Mic Drop” by BTS, South Korean Boy Band.

Get ticket information at: https://uwlathletics.com/sports/football