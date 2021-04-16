UW-La Crosse sets drive-by food drop off

A UW-La Crosse class will hold a drive-by food drop off Friday, April 23. The event, part of an at-risk youth care capstone class, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the north side of the UW-L Student Union on Farwell Street.
Canned goods and non-perishable foods will be accepted. Donations will be given to WAFER, the Hunger Task Force and UW-L Food Pantry. Information about area organizations providing food will be available.
Class members also have distributed flyers asking owners of Little Free Libraries in the community to consider turning their free libraries into food pantries.
During the drop-off students will hand out flyers encouraging little food pantries and will look for people willing to adopt one of two available Little Free Libraries.
