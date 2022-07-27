UW-La Crosse sets lunch and learn about business technology

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse will hold a lunch and learn about funding technological innovations.

“Technology: Developing and Funding Innovative Ideas” runs from noon to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in 1102 Wittich Hall. A light lunch will be served for registrants. There will be a “Meet the Center for Technology Commercialization” from 3-3:30 p.m. Registration is free.

The sessions are geared toward business or technical leaders from any companies that want to develop innovative new products or processes.

“The Small Business Administration has programs that are designed to provide funds to help the private-sector commercialize technological innovations in a wide range of industries," explains Anne Hlavacka, director of the UWL SBDC. “Businesses and innovators in the region involved in the development of innovative technologies and products would benefit from knowing more about these funding options.”

Todd Strother, senior technology consultant from the Center for Technology Commercialization, will lead the sessions. Before and after the events, registrants may select a one-on-one session to meet with CTC staff to receive input on specific technological considerations. To schedule a one-on-one consultation, registrants should indicate interest when registering or contact the UWL SBDC at 608.785.8782 or sbdc@uwlax.edu.

The CTC will return this fall to provide additional information on how to apply for funding and prepare a proposal. Those unable to attend the Aug. 2 sessions but interested in learning more should contact the UW-L SBDC.

The SBDC is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.