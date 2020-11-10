 Skip to main content
UW-La Crosse sets online Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness sessions
UW-La Crosse sets online Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness sessions

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse is launching a new webinar series, “Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): Loan Forgiveness for Loans $50,000 and Less.”

There will be three different session options to attend:

• 11–11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17

• 3–3:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30

• 10–10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10

The free, virtual sessions are for small business owners looking to obtain forgiveness on their PPP loans valued at $50,000 or less using the new, streamlined process under SBA Form 3508S.

Participants will have the opportunity to discuss with the program instructor the form to understand how to calculate the loan forgiveness amount, as well as backup documentation and other potential considerations relating to PPP loan forgiveness.

SBDC Director Anne Hlavacka encourages business owners in the PPP to participate.

“It is critical that small businesses get the support and funding they deserve,” Hlavacka explains. “For that reason, it is crucial that business owners understand how to obtain loan forgiveness. To do that, the business owner must be able to navigate the paperwork and processes involved with obtaining PPP loan forgiveness.”

While the PPP loan forgiveness webinar is free, registration is required. Register or obtain more information at https://www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events/. Refer questions to sbdc@uwlax.edu.

The SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.

