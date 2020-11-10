UW-La Crosse sets online Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness sessions

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse is launching a new webinar series, “Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): Loan Forgiveness for Loans $50,000 and Less.”

There will be three different session options to attend:

• 11–11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17

• 3–3:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30

• 10–10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10

The free, virtual sessions are for small business owners looking to obtain forgiveness on their PPP loans valued at $50,000 or less using the new, streamlined process under SBA Form 3508S.

Participants will have the opportunity to discuss with the program instructor the form to understand how to calculate the loan forgiveness amount, as well as backup documentation and other potential considerations relating to PPP loan forgiveness.

SBDC Director Anne Hlavacka encourages business owners in the PPP to participate.