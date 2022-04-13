UW-La Crosse sets panel presentation about Ukraine conflict

UW-L panel to talk Ukraine war

UW-La Crosse will hold a panel presentation about the law of war and how it applies to the conflict in Ukraine.

“Combat CrimeZ” will run from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the Cameron Hall of Nations in Centennial Hall, 308 N 16th St.

Assistant Professor James Szymalak, Political Science and Public Administration Department, will coordinate discussion. As a former U.S. Army Judge Advocate, Szymalak trained Army officers on the law of war, which provides him a unique perspective on the topic.

The panel will focus on the applicable laws of war and how they apply to many of the witnessed atrocities in the conflict. A question-and-answer opportunity will follow the presentation.

The program is free and open to the public.

‘Artistic Discovery’ at UW-L in April

“An Artistic Discovery,” the 26th annual 3rd Congressional District art competition, will be on display at the UW-La Crosse University Gallery April 14-24.

Artwork of students from 10 schools in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District is featured in the annual competition.

The University Gallery, located in the Center for the Arts, 333 N 16th St., is open from 1-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

During a gallery reception at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, student participants will be recognized and the winning entries in this year’s competition will be announced. There were 53 entries submitted by students from 10 schools in this year’s competition. The awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m.

The show and reception are free and open to the public.

Altra partners with Zogo

Kicking off National Financial Capability month, Altra Federal Credit Union is announcing its partnership with Zogo, a leading financial technology company, to provide a new way of learning about finances.

The Zogo app, developed by a group of Duke University students, guides teens and young adults through more than 450 bite-sized financial education lessons on topics like savings, spending, managing your money, and more.

By successfully answering questions and completing exercises, users accumulate pineapples (points) that can be redeemed for gift cards to their favorite stores, like Target, Amazon, and Walmart.

“We’ve always been invested in providing the best resources for our members and the community to teach and learn about financial wellness,” says Danielle Anderson, Manager Youth Strategies for Altra. “We’re proud to continue that by partnering with Zogo to provide an entertaining and engaging experience to earn while you learn”

The Zogo app is now available at no cost on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

