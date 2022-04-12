UW-La Crosse sets panel presentation about Ukraine conflict

UW-La Crosse will hold a panel presentation about the law of war and how it applies to the conflict in Ukraine.
”Combat CrimeZ” will run from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the Cameron Hall of Nations in Centennial Hall, 308 N 16th St.
Assistant Professor James Szymalak, Political Science and Public Administration Department, will coordinate discussion. As a former U.S. Army Judge Advocate, Szymalak trained Army officers on the law of war, which provides him a unique perspective on the topic.
The panel will focus on the applicable laws of war and how they apply to many of the witnessed atrocities in the conflict. A question-and-answer opportunity will follow the presentation.
The program is free and open to the public.
