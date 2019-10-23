The Chemistry Club at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse will host a "Tricks or Science?" chemistry-magic show from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 on the first floor of Cowley Hall, 1707 Pine St.
There will be hands-on demonstration by UW-L undergraduates targeting physics and biochemistry, and other demonstrations will focus on burning metals and exploding balloons.
Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. The program is free, but participants are encouraged to bring canned and nonperishable foods for the WAFER pantry.
