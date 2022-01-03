UW-La Crosse staff, students bring sports camps to Fort McCoy

UW-La Crosse volunteers will visit Fort McCoy throughout the first half of January to provide sports programming and exercise opportunities for Afghan children staying at the Army base.

The All-sport Athletic Camps will be offered select days from Jan. 4 to Jan. 20, and will expose participants to a range of physical education activities. Coaches and student-athletes from UW-L’s gymnastics and track and field teams will join other campus volunteers in leading the sessions.

Programs are scheduled for Jan. 4, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19 and 20. Each day, there will be separate sessions for those between the ages of 4 and 6, those between the ages of 7 and 10, and those 10 years old and above. Programs will run from 9 to 11:35 a.m. daily.

“The sports programs on Fort McCoy for Afghan children are an extension of learning,” Fort officials say. “Participating in sports teaches them important lessons that will be beneficial throughout their lives, including camaraderie and a healthy lifestyle.”

Josh Buchholtz, UW-L men’s track and field coach, says his team was eager to help when presented with the opportunity to volunteer at Fort McCoy. Exercise can be deeply therapeutic, he adds.

“Physical activity is a great coping mechanism,” Buchholtz explains. “If what we are providing can help the Afghan kids cope with the events they have been involved in over the past several months, we will have done our jobs.”

Buchholtz hopes the camps will have an equally beneficial impact on his student-athletes.

“Our men’s track and field philosophy has been: ‘Creating champions in school, in sport and in life.’ This opportunity falls right into the ‘in life’ portion of that philosophy,” he says. “I also believe there is a lot of learning that can happen outside the classroom. When this opportunity came to light and I realized our young men could provide guidance while learning something themselves, we were in.”

