UW-La Crosse has about 200 student organizations on campus from Cheese Club to The American Marketing Association. This fall, those groups will kick off meetings and work to recruit new students.

UW-L student organization DREAM is making a comeback from dwindling membership during COVID-19. DREAM is open to anyone on campus with or without a disability committed to spreading disability awareness.

“We know students, faculty and staff on campus would love to join, we just need to reach them,” said UW-L senior Emily Young, DREAM president. “By growing our organization, we will be able to better serve our campus and La Crosse community by spreading disability awareness.”

DREAM stands for Disability Rights Education Activism and Mentoring. It is a national organization with chapters across different college campuses.

UW-L’s disability student organization has a long history on campus. It started as the Handicap Student Association in the 1970s and advocated to make building on campus accessible for students with disabilities. It then became Students Advocating for Potential Abilities before becoming DREAM.

COVID-19 took a toll on DREAM membership, noted Young. But UW-L ACCESS Center Director Andrew Ives has helped revive the organization. Young has also played a large role in reviving the organization, said Ives.

“This fall semester will be the first semester where we have a complete officer board team, which is very exciting for us,” notes Young. “Many students have shown interest in our organization on Instagram and MyOrgs, so we are looking forward to seeing our membership grow at our meetings and events this fall.”

To learn more about the organization, visit its MyOrgs page or follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram @uwldream.