MADISON — From deciphering archaeological finds for the Red Cliff Band along the Apostle Islands in northern Wisconsin to analyzing the best stocks to make a campus student investment fund grow, UW-La Crosse students shared their findings March 8 in the 19th annual Research in the Rotunda at the State Capitol.

Six UWL students joined more than 100 other undergraduate researchers from across the UW System, along with their faculty advisers, to show findings to legislators, state leaders, UW alumni and other supporters.

Professor Nicholas Bakken, UWL Student Research and Experiential Learning coordinator, said UWL has been a leader in promoting and advancing undergraduate research.

“Research in The Rotunda is such a unique opportunity to showcase the amazing research being done by UWL students to a diverse audience that includes Wisconsin legislators, state leaders and members of the public,” Bakken said. “Our students were incredible representatives for our university.”

Bakken said by engaging in undergraduate research, students gain skills and opportunities that extend beyond the classroom.

“It allows students to apply the knowledge learned from their classes to discipline-specific research questions, provides more meaningful interactions with faculty mentors, and creates an array of networking opportunities,” he said. “Undergraduate research involvement fosters so much personal and professional growth, including enhancing critical thinking skills, written and oral communication skills, and it promotes self-confidence and professionalism.”

Bakken credits UWL’s faculty and staff for the hours they spend behind the scenes to make undergraduate research happen.

“The culture around student research at UWL is special and is transformative for our students in so many ways,” he said.

Bakken said students and faculty are excited for the upcoming National Conference on Undergraduate Research at UW-Eau Claire April 13-15. A total of 46 students and nine faculty from UWL are registered at the event.

The UWL students and their research included:

Brandon Micech, a finance major from Menomonee Falls, “Security Selection Model for the Gordon Spellman Fund Phase 2.”

Sarah Fleegal, a microbiology major from Green Lake, “Significance of brpS Gene Point Mutations on srtA Transcription and Biofilm Formation in Staphylococcus aureus.”

Josie Lammers, a chemistry and biochemistry major from Waukesha, “Investigating the Lipid-binding Properties and Structural Requirements of DcrB, a Salmonella Copper Resistance Protein.”

Ky Ariano, a microbiology major from Geneseo, Illinois, “Determining the functional role of the GOX1969 protein in Gluconobacter oxydans.”

Maddie Riddle, a sociology and criminal justice major from Waterloo, on “Reducing Risk upon Reentry: An Examination of Health Risk Behaviors among Incarcerated Women with a History of Drug Abuse.”

Faith Kalvig, an archaeology and anthropology major from Fitchburg, “Comparing Historic Artifacts from Two Archaeological Sites on the Red Cliff Indian Reservation, Gaa-Miskwaabikaang.”