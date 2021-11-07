UW-La Crosse students launch survey to identify community needs

A UW-La Crosse political science class is teaming up with the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse to identify the most pressing economic, social and health needs for La Crosse area residents.

Students in assistant professor Kristina LaPlant’s senior capstone course have designed and distributed a community needs assessment to pinpoint the biggest areas of need in the Coulee Region.

The Women’s Fund, which supports the advancement of women and girls in the La Crosse area, will use data collected through the assessment to make better decisions when allocating resources for community needs.

“I am so excited to be a part of this project because of the mutually beneficial relationship it fosters between political science students and the community,” LaPlant says.

“Not only will community organizations have access to data and information about some of the most urgent needs facing La Crosse residents, but students will also gain invaluable experience applying what they’ve learned throughout the major to help solve real-world problems.”

The 10-minute, multiple-choice survey asks residents to share their opinions on a wide range of issues: childcare, transportation, mental health, homelessness, food insecurity and stigmas associated with seeking help from community organizations.

All residents are invited to take the survey, but special focus will be given to those experiencing economic, social or health needs.

La Plant’s students are promoting the survey through social media, flyers and community outreach.

The survey will be open through the end of November, at which point students will begin their preliminary analysis of the submissions.

This project was identified through the UW-L Community Idea Exchange, a database where UW-L faculty and staff can find collaborative, community-engaged learning and research opportunities.

For more information about the UW-L Community Idea Exchange, visit https://www.uwlax.edu/community/uwl-community-idea-exchange/

To take the survey, visit https://uwlax.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ergB6Ktre6w6xeu

For more information about the community needs assessment, contact Kristina LaPlant at klaplant@uwlax.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0