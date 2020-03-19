UW-La Crosse students move out of the dorms

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students have started moving out of the residence halls — something they described as sad, but understandable in the face of COVID-19.
Freshman Cassidy Eckstein on Omro, Wis., moved out of Angell Hall Tuesday after receiving the notice from the university Monday that instruction will be online for the rest of the semester.
UW-L sent a message Tuesday announcing that the majority of students will need to move out by March 24 to help prevent or slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“It was very sad. I feel like I didn’t get to make the most of it yet,” Eckstein said.
She put a lot of money into the room and wasn’t ready to move out.
“I thought I would have more time with my friends. I didn’t get to say goodbye to them for the summer,” Eckstein said.
Freshman Christian Brayer has also gone home this week, heading back to New Berlin, Wis. He packed up half of his stuff for UW-L’s spring break, which started Saturday, and he has to return to La Crosse this weekend to pack up the rest during his two-hour time slot.
“At first, I was pretty apprehensive about getting school cancelled,” Brayer said. “I like La Crosse, and I think classes will be harder online, at least right away. But I understood. They’ve got to cancel school.”
Both Brayer and Eckstein appreciate how communicative the university has been throughout the week.
“I’d rather have updates than not knowing what’s going on,” Eckstein said.
While online classes won’t start for another week, students are a bit worried about making the most of their education under the circumstances.
“I have one science class that has labs, but (the professor) said we’ll be able to do them online somehow,” Brayer said.
He’s not quite sure how his Spanish class, which typically concentrates on practicing group conversations in the language, will work.
“It’ll be a challenge at least,” Brayer said.
Eckstein is expecting a lot more writing and papers as classes shift to online.
“I just think it’s going to be a lot of extra work,” she said.
She has been doing extra work to prep for tests and things, expecting it will be harder for her professors to guide her.
Both Eckstein and Brayer said they’re going to miss working on schoolwork with their friends.
“It’s really devastating to miss out on the freshman experience,” Eckstein said, but ultimately she believed the university did the right thing.
Students who need to stay on campus will need to submit a request to remain in the residence halls. UW-L hopes “to process these requests quickly and provide a response to your request within 24 hours.”
“We couldn’t just say, ‘Everybody’s out of the residence halls,’” Chancellor Joe Gow said. “There are some students who have nowhere else to live. We want to honor our commitment to them to provide a place to be. Some of those students are international students who can’t get back to their home countries. Other students are financially independent; they don’t have parents that they can go and live with.”
Gow said the university hopes to have at least one residence hall completely empty so that it could serve as a quarantine space for students, staff or faculty if needed.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
