UW-La Crosse students move out of the dorms

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students have started moving out of the residence halls — something they described as sad, but understandable in the face of COVID-19.

Freshman Cassidy Eckstein on Omro, Wis., moved out of Angell Hall Tuesday after receiving the notice from the university Monday that instruction will be online for the rest of the semester.

UW-L sent a message Tuesday announcing that the majority of students will need to move out by March 24 to help prevent or slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“It was very sad. I feel like I didn’t get to make the most of it yet,” Eckstein said.

She put a lot of money into the room and wasn’t ready to move out.

“I thought I would have more time with my friends. I didn’t get to say goodbye to them for the summer,” Eckstein said.

Freshman Christian Brayer has also gone home this week, heading back to New Berlin, Wis. He packed up half of his stuff for UW-L’s spring break, which started Saturday, and he has to return to La Crosse this weekend to pack up the rest during his two-hour time slot.