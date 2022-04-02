UW-La Crosse students organize digital scavenger hunt April 3-23

The La Crosse community can take to the trails for a digital scavenger hunt organized by graduate students in UW-L’s physical therapy program.

The scavenger hunt, running April 3-23, offers an opportunity to get outdoors, explore the community and win prizes.

Each week will feature a new location — Chad Erickson Memorial Park, the marsh trails near Myrick Park and Pettibone Park — where participants can complete missions including uploading photos and video, answering questions and showing off their creativity. These tasks can be completed through the free app Actionbound.

Organizers hope the project will inspire campus and community members, particularly adolescents and young adults, to discover La Crosse’s extensive trial system.

“I think what we have enjoyed the most about this project is putting together an event that cannot only encourage people to be active, but to help them explore their community as well,” says Mikey Friedman, who’s in his second year in the physical therapy program. “When we visited one of the parks, Chad Erickson Park, we were amazed by all the cool things that the park included, and we had no idea about it. We couldn’t help assuming that this was the case for many members of the La Crosse community.”

While the event will run for three weeks, residents can participate at their convenience. Updates and additional details will be shared on the group’s Facebook page.

Physical therapy students Aaron Bartz, Gianna Pricco and Campbell Hofstetter joined Friedman to organize the event in partnership the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.

Friedman says it has been a valuable, real-world learning experience, as well as a good change of pace academically.

“Although it has been a stressful process at times,” he says, “it gave us the opportunity to take a break from our studies and pushed us to use our critical thinking in other ways.”

