UW-La Crosse switching to virtual classes after Thanksgiving break

UW-L, which has been offering PCR and antigen tests to students since the second week of September, is one of 13 state colleges to provide surge testing through a partnership between the UW System, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and eTrueNorth. UW-L’s existing student testing program will continue in tandem with the surge testing program.

Gow noted Friday, "We feel our campus is among the safest places in La Crosse — as evidenced by our daily COVID-19 test results — but in light of alarming numbers of positive cases in the greater La Crosse community, we want to give our students the ability to choose where they will reside as they complete their fall semester courses through online and other remote modes."

Students currently residing in residence halls will receive more details early next week, Gow said. Meals will be offered on campus in the Student Union Nov. 26-28, including a Thanksgiving dinner that Thursday. The Recreational Eagle Center will be open Nov. 27-29.