UW-La Crosse to accept items for Great Rivers United Way-Rotary Lights food drive

UW-La Crosse is collecting nonperishable food item at the Student Union for the inaugural Great Rivers United Way and Rotary Lights Community Food Drive.

The Information Desk, located on the first floor of the Union, will serve as the college's collection through Wednesday, Dec. 21.

“This is a great way for us to give back and support families all over La Crosse and the Coulee Region,” says Lisa Klein, UWL’s Community Engagement coordinator.

“Throughout the year, we are often reminded of the wonderful generosity of our campus community. That is especially true during the holidays, when giving back can mean so much more.”

During previous food drives, donations could only be made at Riverside Park during Rotary Lights. By establishing collection sites around the community, including at UWL, organizers hope to significantly increase the amount of food donated.

All food collected between Nov. 28 and Dec. 21 will be distributed among:

• Caledonia Food Shelf

• Cashton Cupboard

• Coulee Cap

• Holmen St. Elizabeth

• Hunger Task Force

• La Crescent Food Basket

• Onalaska Food Basket

• Place of Grace

• Salvation Army

• UWL Food Pantry

• WAFER

During the 27-year history of Rotary Lights, the community has donated more than 4.8 million food items. Organizers hope to eclipse 5 million items this holiday season.