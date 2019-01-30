UW-La Crosse to cancel classes Thursday; no word yet on other schools' plans

Try 1 month for 99¢
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has canceled classes for Thursday as a cold snap continues to grip the region.

University officials announced the decision about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, noting that several campus buildings — including the Student Union, Murphy Library and the Whitney Center — will remain open.

Thursday is the second consecutive cancellation for UW-L, which has not held classes since Tuesday afternoon.

Viterbo University and Western Technical College have not announced their plans.

Superintendents for the area’s K-12 school districts have scheduled a call for this afternoon, when they’ll decide whether to cancel school for a fourth consecutive day.

Most schools and many businesses were closed Wednesday, as dangerously cold wind chills plunged the area into a week of extreme winter weather. Because of so many cancellations and postponements, it's suggested to call ahead before heading out.

