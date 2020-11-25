UW-La Crosse to hold inaugural Giving Day Dec. 1

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse will hold its inaugural Giving Day on Tuesday, Dec. 1 — a chance for supporters to contribute to programs near and dear to their hearts.
In just 24 hours, UW-L hopes to collect at least 500 donations of any size and kind. They can be directed to an academic department, sports team, scholarship program or something else — whatever area donors are most passionate about.
“Giving Day is very powerful and speaks to the immediate impact of the UWL family. It provides students, friends, families and alumni a chance to band together as a collective group, and in a short amount of time, to give back to the university and the areas they care about most,” said Taylor Wilmoth, senior advancement specialist. “This day is really a chance for Eagles all over the world to come together and celebrate UW-L and the impact that can be made through giving.”
Multiple donors have offered challenge funds — which will be unlocked as fundraising goals are met — in hopes of inspiring others to donate.
Bob and Janet Roth, for example, have offered a $5,000 matching gift for the Music Department.
“Our support is intended to benefit the Music Department and its students, which has meant so much to us,” Bob explains. The couple are longtime members of the UW-L Civic Symphony.
“For the department, we hope it enhances recruiting efforts,” Bob said. “For the students, a scholarship gives recognition to their talents as well as a financial boost in the years they really need it. We want the department to succeed and grow, and this is our way to help make that happen.”
Jim Paulson, a 1982 graduate, is giving a $1,000 matching gift to the College of Business Administration, in addition to a $25,000 donation supporting the creation of an annual scholarship.
Paulson, who was the CEO of HealthCo, a health care technology solutions and service provider, before his retirement, says he always made it a priority to support UW-L, even when he had much less to give. He would encourage others to do the same.
“I started by contributing what little I could. Then, as I became more successful, I have been able to contribute in a more meaningful way,” he says. “My advice to others would be that every little bit helps. For those like me who are fortunate enough to be able to give back a bit more, I think we get so much more in return from helping others than the people we are helping. Give it a try and you’ll see.”
Photos: Take a look inside the UW-L student union
With the coming of spring semester, the new UW-La Crosse Student Union is being used for the first time by students . The 204,287-square-foot center is almost 60 percent larger than the former student union at Cartwright Center. The building's $55 million cost will be funded by student fees. The center includes the following amenities:
- 11 meeting rooms of various sizes
- 8 dining selection areas
- 5 gas fireplaces
- 3 rooms make up the large multipurpose/ballroom
- 2 dining rooms
- concessions area for student organizations to fundraisers
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.