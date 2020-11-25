UW-La Crosse to hold inaugural Giving Day Dec. 1

“For the department, we hope it enhances recruiting efforts,” Bob said. “For the students, a scholarship gives recognition to their talents as well as a financial boost in the years they really need it. We want the department to succeed and grow, and this is our way to help make that happen.”

Jim Paulson, a 1982 graduate, is giving a $1,000 matching gift to the College of Business Administration, in addition to a $25,000 donation supporting the creation of an annual scholarship.

Paulson, who was the CEO of HealthCo, a health care technology solutions and service provider, before his retirement, says he always made it a priority to support UW-L, even when he had much less to give. He would encourage others to do the same.

“I started by contributing what little I could. Then, as I became more successful, I have been able to contribute in a more meaningful way,” he says. “My advice to others would be that every little bit helps. For those like me who are fortunate enough to be able to give back a bit more, I think we get so much more in return from helping others than the people we are helping. Give it a try and you’ll see.”

