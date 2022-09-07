UW-La Crosse to honor distinguished alumni

The UW-La Crosse Alumni Association will recognize five graduates from the ’70s through 2011 with its top alumni awards for 2022. They’re being honored for distinguished service and successful careers.

The distinguished alumni, and some from the previous two years unable to attend during COVID-19, will return to campus Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, to speak with students and take part in a panel discussion. They will also be recognized during a brunch and ceremony from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in The Bluffs, Student Union. Reservations are due Sept. 9 at uwlax.edu/alumni.

The 2022 honorees

The Maurice O. Graff Distinguished Alumni Award

Recognizes outstanding achievement of alumni who have brought honor and distinction to the university.

Bryan Heiderscheit, ’94

• Recognized worldwide for integrity, passion, creativity and innovation in sports medicine.

• Frederick Gaenslen Professor in Orthopedics and Vice-Chair for Research, Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

• Bachelor’s in physical therapy, 1994; master’s, 1998, and doctorate, 2000, University of Massachusetts.

Jeremy Richter, ’94

• Pioneer in digital cinema; outstanding professional mentor, coach, colleague and leader.

• Founder and chief executive officer of Richter Studios since 1997, Chicago.

• Bachelor’s in marketing, 1994.

Graff recipients being recognized from previous years: James Burkhart, ’68; Margaret Van Bree, ’82.

Rada Distinguished Alumni Award

Recognizes alumni who have graduated within the last 20 years, achieved professional distinction and taken part in humanitarian activities.

Justin Schmitz, ’11

• Innovator in theatrical sound design, valued partner and collaborator for Gallaudet University theatre and dance programs.

• Freelance sound designer and composer in the Washington, D.C. area and regionally across the nation including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

•Bachelor’s in theatre design and technology, 2011; Master of Fine Arts, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 2015.

Rada recipient being recognized from previous years: Anna Hatch, ’09.

Parker Distinguished Multicultural Alumni Award

Recognizes outstanding alumni who have contributed significantly to the improvement of multicultural understanding on the campus and in their careers.

Marquell Johnson, ’04

• Impactful instructor, author and researcher in disabilities, adapted physical education and activity.

• Professor, Department of Kinesiology, UW-Eau Claire.

• Master’s in exercise and sport science, adapted physical education, 2004; bachelor’s, Huntingdon College, 2001; doctorate, Oregon State University, 2008.

Burt and Norma Altman Teacher Education Award

Honors and recognizes outstanding educators and the significant contributions they make to children and communities.

Mary Lee Vance, ’79 & ’83

• Transformational educator, leader, writer, presenter and editor of four books and numerous research articles, passion for removing educational barriers for people of color and individuals with disabilities.

• Office of Equal Opportunity Interim Director and Services for Students with Disabilities Director, California State University Sacramento.

• Bachelor’s in art, 1979; Master’s of Education-Professional Development, 1983; doctorate, Michigan State University, 1993.

Altman recipient being recognized from previous years: Scott Noet, ’90.