La Crosse area residents hoping to learn more about U.S.-China relations are invited to a China Town Hall Event at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
The event, scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in Centennial Hall Room 2205, will begin with a livestream of a national webcast featuring a panel of experts moderated by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. The webcast will be followed by a local town hall-style discussion led by Weixu Lu, a communications professor at UW-L.
The local event is sponsored by the La Crosse-Luoyang Friendship Association and UW-L’s Office of International Education and Engagement, and is free and open to the public.
“We’re all looking for a better and more cooperative way of working with China,” said Michael De Yoe, of the friendship association. De Yoe said the webcast and local discussion will cover a range of topics — from the countries’ ongoing trade war, to international property theft, to human rights violations.
While there’s mounting conflict between the United States and China, and within China itself, the countries’ relationship is more complicated than headlines alone portray, De Yoe said.
“Part of our goal is to reduce the stereotypes or misconceptions people hold about China, things that make people wonder about China’s intentions,” he said. The event is intended to prevent people from “looking at China as a threat or a conflicting power, but looking at China as somebody where cooperation would be important with us.”
This is the 13th annual China Town Hall national webcast. La Crosse is one of roughly 80 communities in the United States holding its own event.
