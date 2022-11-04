UW-La Crosse to host economist Deirdre Nansen McCloskey

UW-La Crosse will host Deirdre Nansen McCloskey Tuesday, Nov. 8, for a presentation exploring “Why economics can’t explain the coming of the modern world.”

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the student union, room 3310. The campus community and members of the public are invited to attend at no cost.

McCloskey is a distinguished professor emerita of economics and history, and professor emerita of English and communication at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Trained at Harvard in the 1960s as an economist, she has written 20 books and more than 400 academic articles exploring economic theory, economic history, philosophy, rhetoric, statistical theory, feminism, ethics and law.

McCloskey taught in the University of Chicago Economics Department for 12 years. Now, she describes herself as a “literary, quantitative, postmodern, free-market, progressive-Episcopalian, ex-Marxist, Midwestern woman from Boston, who was once a man. Not ‘conservative’ — I’m a Christian classical liberal.”

McCloskey’s presentation was organized by the Menard Family Midwest Initiative for Economic Engagement and Research at UW-L.

For more information, contact Kali Ysquierdo at 608.785.6653 or kysquierdo@uwlax.edu.