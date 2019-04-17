Suicide is among the leading causes of death for adolescents and young adults, but a UW-La Crosse student group is doing its part to change that.
The UW-L chapter of Active Minds, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting mental-health awareness and education, is holding the Out of the Darkness walk and fundraiser on April 27, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at UW-L's Hoeschler Tower.
“It’s obviously a societal problem, so for us to bring awareness to it and start to recognize it as a community is something we need to do,” said Mara Limbeck, a student organizer.
Limbeck said college is an especially stressful period in a person’s life, a time when students are susceptible to depression and other mental-health issues.
“There’s school, work, extracurriculars, planning for the future, trying to find your identity,” she said. “It’s a lot of pressure, and it’s hard to manage that all at once.”
Active Minds at UW-L has raised roughly $2,300 of its $10,000 goal, with all donations going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Donations will be accepted through June 30, and online registration for the walk will be open until noon on April 26, at www.afsp.org/uwlax. There will also be same-day registration, starting at 6 p.m. at Hoeschler Tower.
Local restaurants have donated food and drinks, and organizers will have mental health-related games for children.
Half an hour before the walk, at 7 p.m., Dave Clements from the Joe Was Just Joe Foundation will speak about his family’s experience with depression and suicide: the loss of his son, Joe, in 2008.
“The day after he passed away, actually that morning, I told my wife that we’re going to start a foundation, and we’re going to impact the community and save lives,” said Clements, the former executive director of the La Crosse Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “I just knew that I didn’t want other families to feel the pain and angst and loss that we had to feel.”
Clements has spent the past decade talking to anyone who will listen. He shares his story with schools, businesses and other community organizations, and he often wears shirts that say “Joe Was Just Joe,” a good conversation starter.
A willingness to talk about mental health, he said, is one of the keys to preventing suicide and helping people overcome their depression.
He also stressed that people should not dismiss suicide as something that touches a particular type of person. It can happen to anyone, he said.
“Suicide doesn’t care about your nationality, doesn’t care about your gender, doesn’t care what your socioeconomic status is,” Clements said. “Either directly or indirectly, it affects everyone.”
