UW-La Crosse to stream radio play of "It's a Wonderful Life"
UW - La Crosse's Department of Theatre Arts will present "It's a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play" streaming on Broadway and on demand Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 10-13.

Radio plays are a unique performance opportunity in which actors often play several characters while standing behind a podium/microphone using their voice, facial expressions and minimal costume pieces to differentiate the characters.

This adaptation of the holiday favorite has been crafted by Joe Landry, and tickets costing $6-$18 can be purchased at www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts. This is a streamed performance only, and no live audience will be allowed due to COVID-19.

