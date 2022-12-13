UW-La Crosse winter commencement set for Sunday

UW-La Crosse will celebrate more than 650 graduating students during winter commencement Sunday, Dec. 18.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza. All degree candidates will be recognized during this single ceremony.

Doors to the La Crosse Center will open at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets are not necessary, but a maximum of six guests per graduating student is recommended.

For those who can’t attend, the ceremony will be live streamed on UWL's YouTube page.

Several programs will hold hooding or pinning events to celebrate their graduates prior to the main ceremony.

Other programs will celebrate their graduates at a hooding ceremony hosted by Graduate & Extended Learning. Learn more about this ceremony and how to RSVP.

Additionally, a stole and recognition ceremony for graduating veterans and current service members will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in 3120 Student Union.

These students will be presented with the veteran stole, which is worn as an acknowledgment of military service and symbolizes accomplishment, hard work, dedication and honor. Students will also receive a UWL Challenge Coin, and will have the opportunity to present it to a staff or faculty member of their choosing.

For more information about UWL’s winter commencement, including a checklist and instructions for students, visit www.uwlax.edu/commencement/.

