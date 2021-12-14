UW-La Crosse winter commencement set for Sunday

UW-La Crosse will celebrate nearly 600 undergraduates and 140 graduate students during winter commencement Sunday, Dec. 19, at the La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza.

Commencement will be broken into two ceremonies:

• 10 a.m. — College of Business Administration; College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities; associate degree candidates

• 2 p.m. — College of Science and Health, School of Education, graduate degree candidates

For health and safety reasons, masks are required at the event, and graduating students are advised to bring no more than four guests each.

The ceremonies also will be livestreamed on UWL’s commencement website.

Students who completed a graduate degree in summer 2021 are invited to participate in the 2 p.m. ceremony.

Graduate students from the Occupational Therapy and Clinical Exercise Physiology programs will hold their own celebrations Saturday, Dec. 18.

Other graduate programs will celebrate their graduates at a hooding ceremony hosted by Graduate & Extended Learning. Click here for more information.

Commencement day instructions, including the logistics of the ceremony, can be found here.

For more information, visit www.uwlax.edu/commencement/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0