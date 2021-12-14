UW-La Crosse winter commencement set for Sunday

UW-La Crosse will celebrate nearly 600 undergraduates and 140 graduate students during winter commencement Sunday, Dec. 19, at the La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza.
Commencement will be broken into two ceremonies:
• 10 a.m. — College of Business Administration; College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities; associate degree candidates
• 2 p.m. — College of Science and Health, School of Education, graduate degree candidates
For health and safety reasons, masks are required at the event, and graduating students are advised to bring no more than four guests each.
The ceremonies also will be livestreamed on UWL’s commencement website.
Students who completed a graduate degree in summer 2021 are invited to participate in the 2 p.m. ceremony.
Graduate students from the Occupational Therapy and Clinical Exercise Physiology programs will hold their own celebrations Saturday, Dec. 18.
Other graduate programs will celebrate their graduates at a hooding ceremony hosted by Graduate & Extended Learning. Click here for more information.
Commencement day instructions, including the logistics of the ceremony, can be found here.
For more information, visit www.uwlax.edu/commencement/.
Meet these 28 notable UW-La Crosse alumni
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
