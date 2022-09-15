UW-L's Dawn Hays recognized for decades helping kids, parents, students

She started as the closing teacher at the UW-La Crosse Campus Child Center, working 4-6 p.m. weekdays after a full day subbing in local schools. Thirty years later, she’s the center’s director helping to maintain its national accreditation — and receiving the university's Academic Staff Excellence Award.

Dawn Hays’ humble start to a decades-long passion for helping young children grow up is impressive — especially considering she didn’t know what she was looking for when she joined the center in October 1992. This fall, she’s being honored by campus peers for excellence.

“It has always been a supportive environment, and I had the opportunity to be mentored by some people who really had the best interest of children and families at heart in all the decisions they made,” Hays explains. “It became a place I couldn't imagine leaving.”

That’s due to the staff, all of whom have worked together for many more years.

“I stay because my position is rewarding and challenging — no two days are ever the same,” she explains.

Hays says it’s the people who continue to make her job special.

“I feel strongly connected to the children, the families, my coworkers and the student staff I am lucky to work with,” says Hays. “A real joy in this was working as a classroom teacher while my daughter attended UW-L for her own degree in early childhood education and worked as a teacher assistant at the Child Center. It was an absolute pleasure to share my passion for working with children and families with her.”

The children, parents and education students aren’t the only ones benefiting from the center’s strong reputation. Students from many majors do, too.

Outside countless School of Education majors who’ve observed and assessed children for class requirements, the center has partnered with those studying psychology, nutrition, occupational and physical therapy, exercise and sport science, anthropology and more.

“We do our best to collaborate with any unit that reaches out to us,” Hays notes.

The center employs up to 60 students each semester, many seeking degrees in education and psychology.

“Student staff are a vital piece of the work we do, and we are fortunate to have them on our team,” Hays says.

She credits those workers and other professional staff for her success and the center’s strong reputation.

“They work so well as a team and use their knowledge of child development to provide a high-quality experience for our children,” Hays explains. “Through their dedication, time and efforts, the Campus Child Center has been able to maintain our national accreditation through the National Association for the Education of Young Children since 1994. I would not be the director and person I am without the support of a very strong team.”

Hays says it’s special to get to know the children individually and build relationships with them.

“My coworkers would give me a little grief at the end of each year when I had to say goodbye to my group of children,” she explains. “I had built strong relationships with them, and I would cry when sending them off.”