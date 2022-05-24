UW-Madison graduate wins 2022 Alice title in Madison

MADISON -- Taylor Paige Schaefer was among the thousands of graduating students during the UW-Madison Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies on May 13.

Then last Saturday night, she won a job -- with a crown.

Schaefer, 22, of Franksville (in Racine County), was chosen as Alice in Dairyland 2022 after besting five other statewide candidates for the job at the Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison.

She graduated from UW-Madison this month with a bachelor’s degrees in animal sciences and life sciences communication.

She succeeds Alice in Dairyland 2020-2021, Julia Nunes, 24, of Tilden, who won her title on June 20, 2020 in Delavan, and had served two years due to the COVID-19 health pandemic preventing an Alice finals in 2021.

Schaefer, the daughter of Darrell and Carolyn Schaefer, will officially begin her Alice duties on July 5 and will earn a state taxpayer-funded $45,000 year salary and the use of a car.

The remaining five finalists were: Amber Katherine Cafferty, 25, of Fountain City; Amelia Anne Hayden, 21, of Sharon; Courtney Elise Moser, 23, of Westby; Samantha Josephine Schuessler, 23, of Antigo; and Charitee Logan Seebecker, 26, of Mauston, who was the 2016 Juneau County's Fairest of the Fair.

Saturday's finale show was the third time that the Alice in Dairyland finals had been held in Dane County.

Next year's Alice in Dairyland finals will be held in Lake Geneva (in Walworth County), May 11-13, 2023.

This year marked the 75th year of the Alice in Dairyland program.

Over 40 past Alice winners attended the May 21 finale event including the first Alice (1948) Highland, Wis. native Margaret Jean McGuire Blott, now 92 of Mukwonago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0