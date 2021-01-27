UW MBA Consortium ranked among nation's best

For the third consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has included the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium in its ranking of the 10 Best Online MBA Programs in the nation.

The Consortium — a collaborative among UW-La Crosse, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Oshkosh — placed 10th in the 2021 ranking, the program’s second-best placement since U.S. News began ranking online programs in 2015.

The program also placed eighth in the Best Online MBA Programs for veterans ranking, and 17th in the Best Online General Management MBA Programs ranking.

"We are pleased to once again be recognized among the top online MBA programs in the nation," says Jessica Franson, Consortium managing director. "We strive to provide students with opportunities to reach their personal and professional goals through our flexible and personalized program structure. It's an honor to have these efforts recognized."

Paula Lentz, Consortium academic director, added: "The recognition is a testament to the creative, visionary leadership of our faculty and staff, who are committed to providing students with an outstanding MBA experience."

