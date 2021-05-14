UW President Thompson receives UWL Student Association's award

Thompson, who became interim president in July 2020, has guided the UW System through one of the most challenging years in its history.

He has acknowledged his decision to reopen campuses last fall was not entirely well received. But he backed it up by developing a robust health and safety plan, which included the creation of testing centers serving UW campuses and their surrounding communities. Some campuses, like UWL, even became regional immunization centers.

Thompson has also established ambitious benchmarks as the UW System eyes a return to normalcy in the fall, including a goal for 75% of classes to be held in person.

“This has been a difficult year — we all know this,” Thompson said. “Above all, we’re committed to the health and safety of our students and giving them the best education possible. They’re the future leaders of our country. We need to give them a great education.”

But it wasn’t just COVID-19. In selecting Thompson, the Student Association also praised his advocacy for the second phase of the university’s Prairie Springs Science Center. The project, which would replace Cowley Hall, is critical to UWL’s mission to train the next generation of scientists, researchers and healthcare workers.