UW Regents approve $2.1 million in campus improvements at UW-La Crosse

The UW System Board of Regents today approved three major building improvements at UW-La Crosse.

During the special Board of Regents meeting Friday, Regents forwarded more than $2.1 million in campus improvements at UWL to the State Building Commission.

The Commission will meet to discuss the improvements in February.

The UWL projects include, according to a news release:

• $1,640,200 to replace roofs on the Recreational Eagle Center and Wing Technology Center. The flat roof sections of the REC are original to its 1995 construction and due for programmed replacement. The sloped metal roof systems on the REC and attached Child Care building were replaced recently, so the proposed replacement will preserve the remaining of the building.

Wing Technology Center, originally constructed in 1956 as a library, was renovated in 2001. The current roofing system is more than 20 years old and needs replacement to deter impending moisture issues.