UW students need to 'behave themselves' to keep campuses open, president Thompson says

As college students across the state begin to move back to campus for the fall semester, many are worried whether returning to school is the right course as the world still battles the coronavirus pandemic.

University of Wisconsin System campuses have made alterations for students' return, including offering virtual or hybrid classes, limiting residence hall space, condensing the in-person session until Thanksgiving, and offering rampant testing.

And concerns have mounted that it will be nearly impossible to prevent the virus from spreading through campuses and infecting those in its path. But officials said as of now, they feel confident they won't have to close campuses.

"I can't say that it would never happen," said UW System President and former Gov. Tommy Thompson. "We feel that we've done all we could to protect the students, the employees and the faculty. And so we think we've got as much under control that's possible."

To ensure they keep the state's 26 campuses open for the semester, officials are counting on students to act wisely.