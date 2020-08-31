UW students need to 'behave themselves' to keep campuses open, president Thompson says

As college students across the state begin to move back to campus for the fall semester, many are worried whether returning to school is the right course as the world still battles the coronavirus pandemic.
University of Wisconsin System campuses have made alterations for students' return, including offering virtual or hybrid classes, limiting residence hall space, condensing the in-person session until Thanksgiving, and offering rampant testing.
And concerns have mounted that it will be nearly impossible to prevent the virus from spreading through campuses and infecting those in its path. But officials said as of now, they feel confident they won't have to close campuses.
"I can't say that it would never happen," said UW System President and former Gov. Tommy Thompson. "We feel that we've done all we could to protect the students, the employees and the faculty. And so we think we've got as much under control that's possible."
To ensure they keep the state's 26 campuses open for the semester, officials are counting on students to act wisely.
"If the students don't behave themselves, and they go down to ... Third Street and spend a lot of time there and have big parties, you know, it could spread. There's no way to contain it if the students don't want to protect themselves," he said.
But the call to action for the nearly 175,000 students enrolled in a UW school comes as cases of COVID-19 spiked in 20-somethings and young adults in college towns, such as La Crosse, during the summer, after they attended bars, parties, beaches and other social gatherings.
In La Crosse County, specifically, 60% of those infected in June were in individuals in their 20s, and bars and restaurants frequent the list of high-risk establishments in La Crosse, meaning an individual with COVID-19 had visited.
And as other campuses across the country begin reopening, reports of large parties and social gathering are rampant, and cases are already beginning to spike among student bodies.
"It's a balancing thing," Thompson said of the challenge of governing off-campus behavior.
UW has encouraged all of its chancellors to communicate with bar and tavern owners that students frequent to remain vigilant in remaining safe.
"The tavern and the restauranter has also got an obligation," Thompson said, in making sure patrons are wearing masks, social distancing and not overdrinking.
And Thompson said he sent a letter to all UW students pushing for them to act responsibly.
"I'm sure you don't want to go back and live in mom and dad's basement for another semester," he said from his note, "so please be sensible when you're out with your colleagues and school chums, and try to make sure that you don't drink to excess, go to too big of parties, wear your masks."
The UW System has also asked all fraternities and sororities to limit its alcohol use at social gatherings, and chapters at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have already committed to a no-alcohol policy for the fall.
Though concerns about spreading the virus persist, the tone remains optimistic, and Thompson said that they hope they would never have to close all campuses, but instead maybe one or two, or just one or two residence halls at a time.
The system has also bumped up testing capacity for students, with a new allocation of $32 million in federal CARES Act funding, which will allow for up to 34,000 students with symptoms to be tested and 317,000 tests for those living in a residence hall at all of its campuses except UW-Madison.
Universities will test every student upon returning to campus, and test everyone living in a residence hall every two weeks, though Thompson said he hopes it can be updated to a weekly test for dorms.
The UW System will also launch a case dashboard by Sept. 8 to publicly report cases across campuses.
"You and I went to college," Thompson said. "I went a long time ago, but I still remember how much fun it was. And students want to have some fun and we want them to have fun. We want them to be safe."
"We're not blaming the students. We know that they're young," Thompson said. "I don't think they're foolish, but, you know, they're independent, and they're willing to take more of a gamble than you and I."
