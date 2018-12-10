Geoscientists are like time travelers: They visit the past by studying core samples and the future by studying climate models.
And their travels tell us that future climates are going to look more like the hotter, wetter climates from at least thousands of years ago.
At the rate we're emitting carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, we could turn the geologic clock back 50 million years over the course of a mere 200 years, according to a study from researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison published Monday in the Proceeding of the National Academy of Sciences.
"It’s hard to wrap our heads around this, but we are living through a geological time scale climate event," said Jack Williams, the study's senior author and a professor in the geology department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
According to three leading climate models, in about a decade, the climate will start to resemble the warmer Pliocene period of 5.3 million to 2.6 million years ago. Average surface temperatures in the Pliocene were about 3 to 6 degrees Fahrenheit higher than they were when Wisconsin became a state in 1848. Sea levels were about 60 feet higher.
If we reduce future carbon emissions and hold atmospheric concentrations steady under a moderate climate change scenario, we can keep global climates within the Pliocene.
Under do-nothing climate scenarios, in a little more than a century, the climate will best mirror that of the Eocene period 56 to 33.9 million years ago, when average temperatures were about 23 degrees warmer, the world was devoid of ice, and the first horses and whales were beginning to evolve on land and sea.
Down that track, climate change becomes so extreme that by the 23rd century, parts of eastern and southeastern Asia, northern Australia and the coastal Americas will no longer have climates comparable to anything seen during the earth’s 4.6 billion-year history.
This abruptly reverses the long cooling trajectory the planet has been on for millions of years.
And the climate is changing at a faster pace than expected, Williams said. While he knew Pliocene era climates were imminent, he said he was caught off guard by how quickly we’d reach the Eocene — within our children’s and grandchildren’s lifetimes.
Climate change is happening so quickly it could outpace species' ability to adapt — including modern humans. We didn't make our first appearance on earth until about 300,000 years ago.
"The farther we push back in time, the more we have to learn as we go and adapt because we’re really moving out of the range of human experience," Williams said. "We’re sailing into uncharted territory here."
Climate change in Wisconsin
When we think of climate change, we think of starving polar bears on melting ice sheets, submerging Pacific Island nations, flooding along the coastal United States, and water scarcity out West.
But the Midwest is hardly immune to climate change impacts. Of all the regions in the continental United States, the Midwest is projected to see the greatest temperature increases by the mid-century, which will have devastating effects on corn and soybean production, according to the latest national climate assessments.
That’s because land masses warm more quickly than oceans, which can absorb more heat, Williams said.
In Wisconsin, temperatures are projected to increase 4 to 6 degrees by mid-century and may rise as much as 12 degrees by the end of this century if we do nothing to curb our greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, precipitation in Wisconsin could increase 10 to 30 percent in the spring and winter by the end of this century.
We’re already seeing climate change impacts on Wisconsin’s plant species, said Don Waller, professor of botany and environmental studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
On average, plant species below the forest canopy have migrated 30 miles northwest in the last 50 years, but changing climates have outpaced plant movement over that same period, shifting more than 50 miles in the same direction. These lags will likely increase and threaten the survival of species that can’t keep up.
In the geologically ancient Driftless Area, which encompasses part of southwestern Wisconsin, climate change puts the endangered Iowa Pleistocene snail and the threatened northern monkshood at particular risk. Both species depend on the cool air from vents found along the Driftless' algific talus slopes. Brook trout, accustomed to the coldwater streams of the Driftless Area, would also decline as air and surface water temperatures warmed.
Call to action
As the international community gathers in Poland for the ongoing United Nations climate change conference, COP24, delegates from the Trump administration, along with Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Kuwait made news for blocking a landmark UN-commissioned report published earlier this year.
The report warned that we have less time to avoid 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, and the catastrophic climate impacts that come with it, than previously thought. The planet has already warmed 1 degree since the 19th century.
The paper from the Williams lab echoes this point as much as it helps us visualizes how close we are to actually revisiting climate scenarios much warmer than today's, said Julie Brigham-Grette, a professor of glacial geology at University of Massachusetts not associated with this paper.
"It’s not an alarmist paper, it’s actually showing how quickly climate change is changing our world," Brigham-Grette said. “I think it’s a real call to action to all countries, including our own, to really quickly ramp up technologies that get us away from fossil fuels."
But if we’re to avoid the worst case climate scenarios, we need to act fast, Williams said. "We have the technological know-how, but it’s going to be a race to deploy them faster than climate is changing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.