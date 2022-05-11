UWL commencement set for Sunday (copy)

UW-La Crosse will celebrate more than 1,500 seniors and nearly 300 graduate students during spring commencement Sunday, May 15, at the La Crosse Center.
Commencement will be broken into three ceremonies throughout the day:
- 9:30 a.m.: College of Science & Health
- 12:30 p.m.: Associate degree candidates; College of Arts, Social Sciences & Humanities; School of Education [any major, including EC-MC; MC-EA; STEP (English, history, social studies); world language education; art education; music education; STEP (math, biology, chemistry, physics); PETE]
- 3:30 p.m.: College of Business Administration; graduate students
For graduate students from select programs, UW-L Graduate & Extended Learning will host a hooding ceremony at 2 p.m. The hooding ceremony will finish before the 3:30 p.m. ceremony.
Graduates attending any of the three commencement ceremonies can invite up to six guests. Tickets are not necessary.
People are also reading…
For more information about commencement, visit www.uwlax.edu/commencement.
Meet these 28 notable UW-La Crosse alumni
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
Did you know the director of "Rebel Without a Cause" and the first black American to compete in the Olympics both have ties to La Crosse?
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.