UWL earns silver rating for supporting military students

UW-La Crosse is among the most military friendly schools in the country, according to the 2021-22 Military Friendly Schools survey.

UWL earned a silver designation in this year’s survey, an improvement over the bronze it received last year. More than 1,200 schools nationwide participated in the survey, with 747 campuses identified as military friendly. The silver rating is the third-highest mark a school can receive.

“I am delighted that UWL is named a military friendly school for 2021-22,” says Jane Brannan, veteran’s education benefits coordinator at UWL. “Earning a silver designation is an honor and validates our efforts to address the needs of student veterans. It reflects our ongoing commitment and is the result of many dedicated faculty and staff.”

Colleges were evaluated using survey results and public data, with particular emphasis on student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence, and loan default rates for all students and student veterans specifically.

The full results will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Brannan says some of the programs and activities for veterans and military-connected students at UWL include: