UWL expert talks invasive species impacting La Crosse and upper Mississippi River basin

In an effort to help lessen the impact of invasive species that harm Wisconsin’s ecosystems, June was proclaimed as Invasive Species Action Month by Gov. Tony Evers.

Evers acknowledged the economic and environmental consequences of invasive species. Environmentally, invasive plants and animals have the ability to out-compete other species in an ecosystem, resulting in a loss of biodiversity. This loss can cause flooding and fires, and negatively impact animals who rely on that particular ecosystem to survive.

Economically, Evers said the state spends millions of dollars each year “on the control of invasive plant and animal species in Wisconsin’s waters, wild lands, agricultural lands and urban areas.”

While many people may be familiar with well-known invasive species, like garlic mustard and zebra muscles, it is also important to understand species that impact local ecosystems.

Meredith Thomsen, dean of graduate and extended learning at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse and an expert in invasive species, brought attention to three invasive plants and an animal that impact the upper Mississippi River basin.

The wild parsnip is one species that has increased in the La Crosse area in recent years, Thomsen said. Yellow in color, this invasive plant species not only causes damage to ecosystems, but also poses a health risk to humans.

The sap of the plant causes chemical burns when it comes into contact with the skin and then exposed to sunlight.

“That’s a bad combination for something you might just brush out against if you’re walking through a meadow field or even along a path and it’s growing alongside it,” Thomsen said.

The wild parsnip is often found along roads or in grassy areas, she said.

Bohemian knotweed is another invasive plant found in the upper Mississippi River basin that can harm its surrounding ecosystem.

An herbaceous plant, bohemian knotweed is tall with heart shaped leaves and red coloring on the stem. Thomsen said it can be very difficult to control the plant because it can spread from small pieces of underground stems and roots.

It is commonly found near lakes and along creeks or rivers.

There is also evidence that bohemian knotweed can poison the soil around where it grows, Thomsen said.

“It’s sort of like chemical warfare with plants where they can pump stuff into the soil that then makes it hard for other plants to grow,” she said.

One invasive animal species impacting the La Crosse area is the faucet snail. About one centimeter in size, the snails are commonly eaten by ducks and waterfowl.

However, the snails carry a parasite that is especially harmful to waterfowl and can cause them to die off. While the snail itself is not dangerous, the parasite has greatly impacted some bird species over the past 10 years, Thomsen said.

“During the fall migration is when they’re especially susceptible to it, and we’re talking areas of water covered with dead ducks,” Thomsen said. “It’s kind of dramatic and sad to see that.”

While it can be difficult to reverse the spread of invasive species once they take hold on an ecosystem, Thomsen said general awareness about the dangers of moving plants and animals around can help lessen the impact.

Thomsen said it is also important to acknowledge that invasive species are not always “non-native” and can originate from a variety of locations, and change over time as a result of evolution and human interference.

For example, there are some plant and animal species that originated outside of Wisconsin, that are not invasive. There are also some species that have only adapted to become invasive in recent years, despite a long evolutionary history, she said.

“Nothing stays the same in ecology, it’s always a shifting balance and a moving baseline,” Thomsen said.

