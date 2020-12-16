UWL extending COVID-19 surge testing program

UW-La Crosse will extend its free surge testing program through Friday, Jan. 22, several weeks beyond its initial projected end date of mid December.

The site, one of 22 across the UW systems, launched early last month and has provided thousands of free rapid result antigen tests to community members, students and staff. The service is being extended with the support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Testing, which takes around 15 minutes, is available to individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms and offered Monday through Saturday on the third floor of the UWL Cartwright Center. Advance registration is required at www.doineedacovid19test.com. The site will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 3 and reopen 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4.

For more information about UWL’s surge testing site, visit www.uwlax.edu/info/covid-19/testing/.

