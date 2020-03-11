UWL halts travel, cancels classes week of March 23 amidst COVID-19 fears

You have free articles remaining.
Gow stressed in the release that all UW-L students and staff should consider cancelling travel plans outside the region, particularly to countries to which travel may require quarantine upon return, including Italy, China, South Korea, Iran and Japan.
Gow also discouraged travel to domestic areas with widespread community outbreaks of COVID-19, and urged individuals who have recently visited affected areas or are experiencing cold or flu symptoms to visit the Student Health Center.
"As a campus community we depend on all of our students, faculty and staff to exercise care for their own health and the health of others in our community, especially those who are more vulnerable to infectious diseases," Gow said. "...Also, we’d like to remind all students and employees to avoid racial or ethnic stereotyping and ensure that our efforts to be vigilant about health risks do not lead us to marginalize any members of our community.
Gow reiterated that the UW-L Infectious Disease Response Planning team is convening regularly to evaluate the risks to UW-L and discuss contingency plans. Updates are available at https://www.uwlax.edu/info/covid-19/.

"Words cannot express the sympathy I have for our student-athletes that have worked so hard to earn an opportunity to compete at the national level only to have this pinnacle opportunity stripped from them hours before we were to depart from campus."
Joshua Bucholtz, UW-L track and field coach
"UW-L recognizes we play an important role in helping to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 to the region. We acknowledge that this travel suspension will cause disruptions."
Joe Gow, UW-L chancellor