UWL halts travel, cancels classes week of March 23 amidst COVID-19 fears

"As spring break nears at the end of the week, we are learning of additional cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and throughout the U.S. Although we continue to have no confirmed cases in La Crosse, we know that the situation is evolving quickly, and we are taking added precautions to keep our campus and community safe and to slow the spread of the virus," Chancellor Joe Gow said in a release to students and staff. "We are continuing to closely follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public health officials and other experts."