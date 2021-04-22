UWL honor student group picks up neighborhood trash

UW-La Crosse students who are members of an honor society for campus fraternity and sorority organizations spent part of a day helping to clean up neighborhoods around campus.
Thirty members of the Alpha Chi Chapter of Order of Omega headed out into UWL neighborhoods Wednesday, April 14, to collect garbage. They were aided by the City of La Crosse Recycling Office, which provided safety vests, gloves and garbage bags.
“The UWL campus is immaculately kept up by university staff, but the neighborhoods surrounding campus that house many off-campus students are often littered with trash,” said Camryn Frye, who serves as the organization's president and planned this event. “The Order of Omega wanted to host an event that would make the nearby community neighborhoods as pristine as our campus.”
Students participating wore face masks while cleaning during the event that ran several hours throughout the day to limit group size. The groups were limited to no more than four at a time.
The 30 students spent nearly 40 hours combing the area for trash.
