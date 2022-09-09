UWL reports negative tests for potential campus monkeypox infections

UW-La Crosse on Friday morning reported monkeypox tests conducted on two campus members have come back negative.

The university Wednesday afternoon announced two individuals potentially had the virus and were isolating as they awaited test results. No further action will be needed at this time, with no positive cases as of present.

Students, staff and community members are encouraged to be cognizant of potential monkeypox symptoms, including rash, skin lesions, fever, chills, muscle aches or swollen lymph nodes.

Personal precautions against the virus include limiting the number of people with whom you have skin-to-skin interactions and avoiding doing so with any persons showing symptoms, as well as not sharing sheets, towels, clothes or utensils with a symptomatic person.

The overall risk of contracting monkeypox is low. Those who believe they may have been exposed or have a high risk of exposure may be eligible for vaccination. Testing and vaccines are available at select Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System locations. Contact your healthcare provider or the La Crosse County Health Department for more information.