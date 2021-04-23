UWL research helps committee promote affordable housing

New research by UW-La Crosse students and faculty explores possible solutions to the city’s affordable housing shortage.

Carol Miller, professor of sociology and criminal justice, and one of her students, Ava Beaudot, spent the past several months analyzing data from the Habitat for Humanity-La Crosse Area’s Housing Advocacy Committee.

The result is a series of recommendations — from increasing tenant protections and education to expanding existing housing programs — that were presented at the committee’s April 22 meeting.

“La Crosse is ahead of many communities in its efforts to identify barriers to affordable housing and in trying to address those problems with innovative programs and policies,” Miller and Beaudot said in their report. “However, as with all social issues, there is more work to be done.”

Miller and Beaudot note that discriminatory policies and practices often prevent people from securing decent rentals or affordable homes. Those with credit problems or criminal records face a particularly difficult climb, their research found.

To remedy this and other issues, the pair offered several recommendations: