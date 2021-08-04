UWL, School District currently requiring face masks as COVID cases rise

UW-La Crosse and the School District of La Crosse are currently enforcing masking among all individuals due to an increase in local coronavirus case rates.

UWL will require face coverings for all employees, staff and visitors in indoor campus locations, including classrooms, labs, conference rooms and common areas, regardless of vaccination status. Masks may be removed in private offices only if a single person is in the room.

In addition, plexiglass barriers are being reinstalled throughout the campus. A COVID-19 information section will also be re-added to the UWL website, viewable at www.uwlax.edu/info/covid-19/.

The School District last week reinstated masking at its two year round schools, Hamilton Elementary and Northside Elementary, following its policy of face coverings when case rates surpass 2 per 100,000 per day. The requirement has been extended through next week as infections continue to rise -- the previous average was 2.03, while the rate as of Tuesday had increased to 7.4.

Distancing of three feet is also being enforced when possible. Staff will need to mask when in the presence of students or in groups of over 10 adults. If and when the case rate falls below 1.0, masks will no longer be required for staff or students.