UWL, School District update mask policies as COVID cases rise

UW-La Crosse and the School District of La Crosse have updated masking recommendations among all individuals due to an increase in local coronavirus case rates.
UW-L will expect face coverings for all employees, staff and visitors in indoor campus locations, including classrooms, labs, conference rooms and common areas, regardless of vaccination status. Masks may be removed in private offices only if a single person is in the room.
In addition, plexiglass barriers are being reinstalled throughout the campus. A COVID-19 information section will also be re-added to the UW-L website, viewable at www.uwlax.edu/info/covid-19/.
The School District last week reinstated masking at its two year round schools, Hamilton Elementary and Northside Elementary, following its policy of face coverings when case rates surpass 2 per 100,000 per day. The requirement has been extended through next week as infections continue to rise — the previous average was 2.03, while the rate as of Tuesday had increased to 7.4.
Distancing of three feet is also being enforced when possible. Staff will need to mask when in the presence of students or in groups of over 10 adults. If and when the case rate falls below 1.0, masks will no longer be required for staff or students.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we have brought mask requirements back into schools. We have found that students have little difficulty with the requirement,” Superintendent Aaron Engel said in a note to families Tuesday.
“We want to ensure that students continue to have access to in-person learning so we are taking some additional precautions to avoid quarantines of staff and students as we approach the start of the traditional school year.
While not currently being enforced, when school returns for the fall it is “strongly recommend(ed) all students in grades 8-12 wear masks when indoors regardless of vaccination status.”
“We know that wearing masks is an inconvenience for some. We know that some people object to wearing masks for political or other reasons. We are requiring masks because we want to protect our students who cannot yet get vaccinated and because we want to remain learning in-person,” Engel said. “The number one way you can help us eliminate mask requirements is by getting vaccinated. Please consider doing so if you have not already.”
