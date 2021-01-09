UWL Screaming Eagles to march on -- on a national stage

“This is going to be a historical performance,” says Mark Spede, president of CBDNA and the director of bands at Clemson University. “In this unusual year when bands have been unable to perform their traditional pregame and halftime shows during college football games, CBDNA is pleased to offer this opportunity with the help of its partners.”

Screaming Eagles Marching Band director Tammy Fisher is excited for the UWL students taking part in the historic performance.

The IMB performance will showcase all aspects of a college halftime show including musicians, drum majors, color guard members, dancers and majorettes.

“During these challenging times, we are excited that CBDNA, along with some amazing partners, can offer an event so positive to collegiate band programs across the country,” says Barry Houser, chair of the CBDNA’s athletic bands committee and director of the Marching Illini at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“Many students in college bands have been forced apart due to COVID-19, but the virtual Intercollegiate Marching Band will be an event that will bring together nearly 1,500 college marching band students, unified as one band.”