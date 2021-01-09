UWL Screaming Eagles to march on -- on a national stage

The pandemic may have kept most college marching bands off the football field last season, but some will take part in Monday’s national championship game.
The UW-La Crosse Screaming Eagles Marching Band will have 10 students performing in the College Band Directors National Association (CBDNA) Intercollegiate Marching Band.
They will join nearly 1,500 performers from 200 bands in 45 states and Puerto Rico putting together a virtual college marching band show.
The Intercollegiate Marching Band will perform “End of Time” by Beyonce in a video that will premiere online Monday during halftime of the NCAA college football playoff national championship game.
The Screaming Eagles Marching Band performers taking part are:
- Hannah Prellwitz, senior, drum major
- Hayley Rathmell, senior, drum major
- Patrick Zalewski, junior, drum major
- Jen Turski, junior, color guard
- Aimee Eifert, junior, color guard
- Kayla Feehan, senior, tenor sax
- James Koeberl, sophomore, trumpet
- Alison Stell, senior, flute
- Kamilah Gobran, senior, tenor drums
- Sam Hantzsch, senior, tenor drums
The band members will join with others at a time when college marching bands have been forced to the sidelines. The CBDNA IMB hopes to keep the spirit alive by performing virtually together. The project will combine college marching bands from different conferences, regions, and styles in a single performance.
“This is going to be a historical performance,” says Mark Spede, president of CBDNA and the director of bands at Clemson University. “In this unusual year when bands have been unable to perform their traditional pregame and halftime shows during college football games, CBDNA is pleased to offer this opportunity with the help of its partners.”
Screaming Eagles Marching Band director Tammy Fisher is excited for the UWL students taking part in the historic performance.
The IMB performance will showcase all aspects of a college halftime show including musicians, drum majors, color guard members, dancers and majorettes.
“During these challenging times, we are excited that CBDNA, along with some amazing partners, can offer an event so positive to collegiate band programs across the country,” says Barry Houser, chair of the CBDNA’s athletic bands committee and director of the Marching Illini at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
“Many students in college bands have been forced apart due to COVID-19, but the virtual Intercollegiate Marching Band will be an event that will bring together nearly 1,500 college marching band students, unified as one band.”
Access the premiere and get more information about the CBDNA Intercollegiate Marching Band at: https://www.cbdna-imb.com/.