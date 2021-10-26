UWL's Reuter Hall to host trick-or-treaters on Thursday

Children and their families are invited to trick-or-treat at Reuter Hall at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Reuter Hall on Reuter Hall Thursday.
The event, set for 5 to 6:30 p.m., will serve as a fun and safe community kickoff to Halloween weekend.
Free parking will be available in lot C12 outside the Cleary Alumni & Friends Center. Masks are required for people 4 and older.
Trick-or-treating has been a tradition at Reuter since at least 2016, although it was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The event is sponsored by the Office of Residence Life at UWL.
For more information, contact Heidi Pullen at pullen.heidi_stu@uwlax.edu.
