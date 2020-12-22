Vaaler's Christmas Trees offering free trees to healthcare workers

A local business owner is offering free Christmas trees to frontline workers as a token of thanks for their work during the pandemic.

Christopher Vaaler of Vaaler's Christmas Trees, with locations in Holmen and La Crosse, will provide trees for any health care worker who has been unable to purchase one yet due to the pandemic, and will deliver a tree free to those who are undergoing quarantine.

Around 40 trees remained Tuesday afternoon, and will be given on a first come, first serve basis to eligible individuals. Those interested are asked to call Vaaler at 608-385-4125.

"As a developer and someone who has lived in the the community their entire life, it's my belief we should do our part," Vaaler said. "...It isn't always about making money. It's about doing your part and bringing joy, happiness and peace to someone."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

