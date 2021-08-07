Vaccination crucial as variants continue to emerge, Mayo expert says

The delta variant is in full force, leading to spikes in case rates and hospitalizations, but new strains, some presently classified as variants of interest, have the potential to become variants of concern — perhaps even more infectious than those currently in circulation.

Delta plus, designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organization -- categorizations from WHO may differ from U.S. classifications due to area of impact -- and lambda, still labeled a variant of interest, are currently minimally present stateside but are raising the most worry. WHO states lambda may be more vaccine resistant, but not enough data is yet available to determine if either strain is more dangerous than the original delta.

As of Saturday, Wisconsin had 644 confirmed cases of delta, the strain which now accounts for over 93% of coronavirus cases in the nation.

That variants continue to emerge, and in quick pace, is not a surprise, says Dr. Ala Dababneh of Mayo Clinic Health System.

"We're going to keep having variants," Dababneh says. "The virus is just going to keep changing over time. Any time it infects someone, we're giving it a chance to change. Really what we're doing right now is trying to keep track of those changes. We're going to find plenty of mutations. ... We're seeing evolution in real time."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}