Vaccine clinic being held Saturday at Onalaska High School

The Vang Council of La Crosse will host a free community vaccine clinic this weekend, open to individuals 12 and older.
The clinic, being held in partnership with the La Crosse Community Foundation, Great Rivers United Way, La Crosse County Health Department, and the School District of Onalaska, will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Onalaska High School.
The Pfizer two-dose vaccine, authorized for those 12 and older, and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, approved for adults 18 and older, will be available.
To schedule an appointment, call 608-769-4286 or email vangcounciloflacrosse@gmail.com. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
