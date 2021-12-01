Vaccine mandate protest held outside Mayo days before staff inoculation deadline

With Dec. 3 marking Mayo Clinic Health System’s deadline for staff COVID-19 vaccination, a group of employees and community members held a protest outside the La Crosse facility Wednesday afternoon.

Those protesting state they are not anti-inoculation but rather “standing up for informed consent” and “pro-medical freedom,” says Mayo employee Tom Brunner. “Your health care decisions should be made between you and your doctor.”

Mayo in July had announced it would give staff until Sept. 17 to be inoculated against COVID-19 or to complete a declination process, and has since issued a new policy. Staff who have not been vaccinated by Dec. 3 — excluding those given a medical or religious exemption — will be given a final written warning, “which is the highest level of corrective action prior that a staff member can receive prior to their employment ending,” Mayo said in a statement to the Tribune last month.

Staff who received a first dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by Dec. 3, but are overdue for their second dose by Jan. 3, will also receive a final written warning.

“On Jan. 3, Mayo Clinic staff who remain unvaccinated, who are partially vaccinated and overdue for their second dose, and who have not received an approved exemption will no longer be able to work with Mayo Clinic,” the hospital says.

Mayo on Wednesday told the Tribune the current staff COVID-19 vaccination rate is 91%.

“Making COVID-19 vaccination a requirement to work at Mayo Clinic will help ensure we have a healthy workforce and that Mayo Clinic is a safe place to receive care — just as our patients expect,” a Mayo spokesperson said. “In consideration of the safety of our patients, staff, visitors and communities, Mayo Clinic transitioned to the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination program, with vaccination required to continue to work at Mayo Clinic.”

A review and appeals process is available for staff to seek medical or religious exemptions to vaccination, the hospital added, noting “Staff may participate in social media and advocacy on their own behalf, in accordance with applicable Mayo Clinic policies.”

Brunner believes Mayo’s more strict mandate has “caused increased anxiety,” and states “Mayo staff worked safely with COVID patients long before vaccines were available. They are more than able to continue doing so without having their own health care decided in an authoritarian manner.”

Michael B., who previously worked at both Mayo and Gundersen Health System, said staff, and those rallying with them, are looking for “a fair shake as far as being able to choose and not have to risk employment and livelihood and our professional careers on a choice that’s made by somebody else.”

The Biden administration in November had announced health care facilities which receive Medicare and Medicaid funding — over 75,000 nationwide — would have a Jan. 4 deadline for full inoculation. However, on Tuesday federal Judge Terry Doughty issued a preliminary injunction, temporarily blocking the mandate on a national level. The Memorandum Ruling notes, “This matter will ultimately be decided by a higher court than this one. However, it is important to preserve the status quo in this case. The liberty interests of the unvaccinated requires nothing less.”

Some health care facilities, including in Wisconsin, imposed their own vaccination rules prior to November, some as early as last summer.

Michael says those rallying are following the court updates regarding the federal mandate, and he encourages individuals to “think about what’s going on and do their own investigating. There are a lot of sources out there giving information, and people should look at all of them and make their decisions.”

Some of those opposed to a vaccine mandate, including Mayo staff, believe enforcing inoculation will exacerbate health care shortages. However, across Gundersen Health System, where staff had a Nov. 1 deadline for completing the vaccine series, over 99% complied or were granted an exemption for medical reasons, disability or “sincerely held” religious beliefs. Across all Gundersen facilities, of 9,164 employees only 30 were terminated due to noncompliance and 62 opted to resign.

The FDA, CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and La Crosse County Health Department continue to urge vaccination for all individuals 5 and older, including booster doses for individuals 18 and older who have completed the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson initial series of shots. The COVID 19 vaccine has been proven safe and effective in reducing contraction of the virus, and for those who do experience breakthrough infection, minimizing risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization or death.

Wisconsin, and La Crosse County, continue to experience very high case rates of the coronavirus, and in addition to vaccination experts advise wearing masks when in public.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

