Vaccine rates rising, La Crosse County disease activity 'very high'

Overall disease activity levels in Wisconsin remain very high, with a burden of 463.3 per 100,000 during the period of Aug. 25 through Sept. 7. During the same span, La Crosse County had a burden of 522.3 per 100,000, per DHS.

Also during the two-week period, DHS reported growing hospitalizations in four counties, with 20.9% of ventilators statewide in use. Western Wisconsin's hospitalizations grew by 42%, with 50% of the region's hospitals reporting ICUs at peak capacity.

On Aug. 25, the seven-day moving average for hospitalized COVID patients in Wisconsin was 766, which rose to 987 on Sept. 7. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,047 current hospitalizations as of Friday, including 322 patients in the ICU. Total deaths in the state have surpassed 7,740.

Per the La Crosse County Health Department's weekly COVID update, 355 new cases were confirmed from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, for an average of 51 per day. One death was reported, bringing total fatalities to 98. As of Sept. 4, the case rate for the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated was 454.9 per 100,00 per week, vs. 139.6 per 100,000 per week for the fully vaccinated.