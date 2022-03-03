Vaccine received during pregnancy offers newborns some protection from COVID

A CDC study released last month indicates a COVID-19 vaccination received during pregnancy can offer some protection to newborns, with antibodies transferred to the baby.

The study looked at 379 infants age 6 months or younger who were hospitalized at 20 hospitals across 17 states between July 1, 2021 to Jan. 17, 2022, with 176 of the infants receiving inpatient care for the coronavirus and the remaining babies testing negative. Among case-infants -- those positive for the virus -- 16% of their mothers had received two doses of mRNA COVID vaccine during pregnancy. Among the control cases, 32% of mothers had completed the two dose series. Around 20% of both case and control infants had underlying health conditions.

Of the 43 case infants requiring ICU care, 88% had unvaccinated mothers. Overall, the study showed mothers who received both vaccine doses during pregnancy provided their infant with 61% protection against COVID related hospitalization up to age six months.

The protection, explains Mayo Clinic OB-GYN Dr. Myra Wick, comes from the antibodies transported through the umbilical cord blood, which provides "passive immunization." The occurrence was previously demonstrated with the Tdap (tetanus diphtheria and acellular pertussis booster) vaccine.

"We vaccinate all women who are pregnant with Tdap, regardless of when they were vaccinated previously," says Wick. "Mom produces an increased number of antibodies in response to the vaccination. These are transferred to the fetus and provide protection against pertussis."

The CDC findings, Wick says, provide even more incentive for pregnant individuals to receive the COVID vaccine if they haven't done so.

"We know that moms who are pregnant and get COVID-19 are at increased risk for needing hospitalization, ICU care, ventilation, even death. And that data has been pretty well established," Wick says. "Those are all reasons to be vaccinated, and now knowing that there could be protection for the baby, as well, is very exciting. And seeing that protection up to six months -- that's wonderful."

Wick notes vaccination is safe for those who are carrying a child or plan to become pregnant, with the CDC's V-Safe Program showing no increased risk of adverse reactions for those who received the shots while pregnant.

"We also know that there aren't any issues with fertility. There aren't any issues with miscarriage associated with the vaccine," Wick adds.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently not approved for youth under age 5, but trials continue to be conducted.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

