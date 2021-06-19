Vaccine status, relaxed masking guidelines of concern for some

As vaccination rates increase and COVID-19 cases drop, many are feeling a sense of relief and safety in regards to their health. But not all public-facing workers are opting for inoculation, youth are not yet approved for the shots and masking in most settings is optional -- all causes for concern for some.

As of Friday afternoon, 51.7% of eligible La Crosse County residents had been fully vaccinated, with 65,710 total doses administered. With healthcare workers prioritized at the start of the vaccine rollout last December, the vast majority of those who chose to have their shots have done so, as have most of those working in education or child care, who became eligible March 1.

At present, all persons 12 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer is the only version approved for those under 18), and while the La Crosse County Health Department COVID response team says it is pleased that La Crosse County ranks sixth in state county vaccination rates: