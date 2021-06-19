Vaccine status, relaxed masking guidelines of concern for some

As vaccination rates increase and COVID-19 cases drop, many are feeling a sense of relief and safety in regards to their health. But not all public-facing workers are opting for inoculation, youth are not yet approved for the shots and masking in most settings is optional -- all causes for concern for some.
As of Friday afternoon, 51.7% of eligible La Crosse County residents had been fully vaccinated, with 65,710 total doses administered. With healthcare workers prioritized at the start of the vaccine rollout last December, the vast majority of those who chose to have their shots have done so, as have most of those working in education or child care, who became eligible March 1.
At present, all persons 12 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer is the only version approved for those under 18), and while the La Crosse County Health Department COVID response team says it is pleased that La Crosse County ranks sixth in state county vaccination rates:
"We would like our numbers to be higher and we need the public’s help to make that happen. Vaccines are free and now easier to get than ever, with walk-in appointments available at hospitals and pharmacies. Getting more shots into arms remains essential to a full return to normalcy for our families, neighbors and businesses, and is also the best way to reduce the risk from new variants.”
Across Gundersen Health System sites, as of Wednesday 81% of employees had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and the percentage was the same for Mayo Clinic locations, including Mayo Clinic Health System, in the Midwest. Among Mayo's midwest facilities (including La Crosse, Rochester and other hospitals), the rate of vaccination for physicians is 95%.
"I'm very pleased with our percentage. I thought by this time in summer we'd be at maybe 70% to 75%," says Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald of Mayo family medicine in Onalaska. "Over 80% is really excellent for the Midwest for Mayo. Having 95% of our physicians receive their first dose, and 94.7% having both doses, that's probably exceeded my expectations and I'm very proud of it."
Currently, neither Gundersen nor Mayo require staff to have the COVID-19 vaccine, and some community members have expressed worry about whether their providers have been inoculated.
"Because the vaccines were approved under emergency use, Mayo has taken the tactic that it would be illegal and unethical to require it," Fitzgerald says. "We've done a lot of education to encourage our employees, especially our providers and front line staff who take care of patients to get vaccinated."
Patients may inquire about the vaccination status of their doctor, but under HIPPA laws their provider can decline to disclose that information, says Fitzgerald.
At Gundersen, "conversations regarding patient's safety are highly encouraged. Many staff members are open to sharing vaccine status even without prompting," says Chris Stauffer, media relations for Gundersen.
Patients who have concerns about the vaccine status of their healthcare team, Stauffer says, will often voice this in advance, which "allows for appropriate action, conversations and precautions to be enacted to help ensure that patients get the type of care they want to receive in any health status."
Discussions and open dialogue relating to all healthcare topics, including those with a potential impact on health, are welcome, Stauffer says, noting, "it is believed conversations often lead to better patient care."
Gundersen does not yet have a decision on whether the vaccine would be required among staff once full FDA approval is given.
At Mayo, "We will likely not require it until the FDA changes it from EUA to full approval," Fitzgerald says, noting that due to the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, he expects the FDA will likely "transition it from EUA to regular approval in the very near future."
There will be exceptions made for individuals with religious views or other factors preventing them from being vaccinated, but vaccination will be strongly encouraged, Fitzgerald says.
Under CDC, DHS and La Crosse County Health Department guidelines, masks must still be worn, even among fully vaccinated individuals, at healthcare facilities, K-12 schools, correctional centers, homeless shelters and while using public transportation. Unvaccinated persons are still advised to mask in all public settings.
However, individuals are not required to prove their vaccination status, which some community members have shared makes them feel less safe. Those who opposed previous masking mandates, believing COVID-19 was not as dangerous as presented, may be more likely to distrust the vaccine or feel it is unnecessary, and the "honor system" will likely not be followed.
The vaccine, studies show, offers high levels of protection against contracting the virus, and in case of infection will protect from severe disease, hospitalization and death. This is reassuring news for those who have been inoculated, but no vaccine is 100% effective, and the CDC gives these considerations:
- We are still learning how well vaccines prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to others, even if you do not have symptoms. Early data show that vaccines help keep people with no symptoms from spreading COVID-19.
- We are also still learning how long COVID-19 vaccines protect people.
- We are still learning how many people have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the population can be considered protected (population immunity).
- We are still learning how effective the vaccines are against new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Until a vaccine is approved for babies and youth under 12, it is possible they could be infected by an adult who has been vaccinated, which is factored into the masking guidelines for day care facilities and schools. Not all facilities appear to be adhering to these rules, with the Tribune receiving a message from a parent regarding lack of required masking at their child care provider's facility. The facility in an emailed response to the parent, viewed by the Tribune, stated the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) no longer enforces mask wearing by vaccinated staff.
In a May 2021 update, DCF stated, "The vaccine is not yet approved for children 11 and under, so the CDC and state health guidance strongly recommends children and adults (regardless of vaccination status) in schools, child care programs and summer camps continue mask wearing and social distancing indoors until younger age groups are eligible for vaccination this summer and later this year."
The La Crosse County Health Department COVID response team, when asked by the Tribune about day care masking stipulations, stated, "Child care facilities gather children, staff and families from many different homes together. For this reason, and because young children are not yet eligible for the vaccine, mask wearing for staff and children is strongly recommended.”
The health department, the team says, looks to DHS and the CDC for guidance "as we advise schools, child care and the community on the best ways to prevent and reduce transmission of communicable diseases like COVID-19."
As the Department's Health Advisory is no longer in effect, "our staff will monitor cases of communicable disease/COVID-19 and if there are cases aligned with a facility and a health order needs to occur we would work to take appropriate action," the health department says. "Our first approach would be to provide education and support to help the facility follow all communicable disease prevention strategies. We try to work together cooperatively with facilities before taking enforcement action."
Clinical trials are underway in the U.S. on the use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on patients ranging from six months to 11 years old. Dr. Anthony Fauci last month stated he anticipates approval for the vaccine in youth at least as young as 4 by late 2021 or early 2022.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccination sites, www.Vaccines.gov and enter your zip code, or call 211.
